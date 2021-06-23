Glycol Ethers Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

The global glycol ethers market is forecast to reach USD 7.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glycol ethers [GE], with both alcohol and ether functional group in the same molecule, are considered to be one of the versatile organic solvents. These compounds are characterized by traits like chemical stability, excellent solvency, and compatibility with water along with various other organic solvents. The dual functionality of this solvent contributes to its unique solvency properties. The solvent is mild-odored that can be used in manufacturing resins, oils. GE also acts as a coupling agent for various organic or water systems. Due to its strong solvency, it is opted in various applications like coupling solvents for hard-surface cleaners, chemical reaction solvents, and solvents for insecticides, among others. The increasing demand for products with low toxicity is further boosting the growth of the market. The underlying reason being, products made with P-series glycol ethers have a low rate of toxicity, resulting in its increasing acceptance among consumers.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by this region is resultant of the expansion of the electronics industry, rising demand for paints & coating from the construction sector, and well-established cosmetic industry.

Key participants include The DowDuPont Chemical Company, BASF SE, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell), Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol, Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd., India Glycols Limited and FBC Chemical.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Glycol Ethers market held a market share of USD 91 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.1% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the P-series segment generated a higher revenue of USD 3.88 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The elevated application of P-series GE in various products ranging from cleaners, degreasers, adhesives, and aerosol paints because of its low toxicity as compared to E-series products contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to End-user, the Paints and Coatings segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 2.21 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to the applicability of this compound as a solvent for paints and coatings that results in its extensive use in paints and coatings. The rising demand for paints and coatings from construction and automotive sector also contributes to the market share occupied by this segment.

In context to Application, the Solvent segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.80 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The applicability of the compound as a solvent in various products like dyes, grime, and grease in industrial cleaning and specialty formulations, solvents for insecticides due to its excellent solvency, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to the region, North America held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-established, mature automotive, growth of the electronics sector is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Glycol Ethers market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

P-series

E-series

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Anti-Icing Agent

Chemical Intermediate

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

