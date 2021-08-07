Healthcare Chatbots Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2027

The increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart well-being devices, and the rising need for virtual health assistance are driving the demand for the market.

The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.

The global Healthcare Chatbots market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

The global Healthcare Chatbots market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Healthcare Chatbots industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Healthcare Chatbots market and its key segment.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cloud-based On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Providers Patients Insurance Companies Others



The Healthcare Chatbots market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Healthcare Chatbots Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Healthcare Chatbots market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Healthcare Chatbots industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market.

