Healthcare Robotics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market’s growth in the forecasted period.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Healthcare Robotics market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Healthcare Robotics report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market’s growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots’ usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

The leading players in the Healthcare Robotics market include Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

The Healthcare Robotics market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Healthcare Robotics Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Healthcare Robotics Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Robotic Systems Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Emergency response robotic systems Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Rehabilitation Robots Neurosurgical Robotic Systems Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Surgical Robots Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurosurgery Orthopedic Surgery Cardiology Laparoscopy Pharmacy Applications Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Fixed

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals Specialty Centers Clinics Others



