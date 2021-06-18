Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The rising integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare, growing demand to improve healthcare facilities and increasing funding for improvement in operating rooms by the government and other organizations are expected to be some major drivers for the market.

Market Size – USD 397.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends– The growing healthcare setups across developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Healthcare Virtual Assistant market was valued at USD 397.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2830.1 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 27.2%. Virtual assistant devices take care of patients needs and keep as well as record the health condition of the patient; and therefore are widely used in surgical interventions and assist the doctors in the operating rooms. Voice technology is significantly used in various digital assistants. It exploits embedded analytics aa well as designed smart workflows which produces dynamic responses. A virtual assistant can be of a multiple use such as organizing huge data avoiding paperwork, provide online billing services, provide continuous patient monitoring and various other applications.

The rising number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to be a major industry driver. Also, the growing use of mobile applications may contribute to the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The growing need to improve the healthcare expenditure and rising technological advancements in various regions may propel the market widely in the future. Furthermore, the increasing conditions of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases and others may trigger the industry in the future.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Amazon, eGain Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Infermedica, Sensly, Kognito Solutions LLC, Verint Systems Inc, HealthTap Inc., Microsoft, and Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market segmentation by type:

By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Smart Speakers

Chatbots

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market segmentation by application:

By User Interface Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text-based

Text-to-speech

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Healthcare Payers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Healthcare Virtual Assistant market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Healthcare Virtual Assistant market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Healthcare Virtual Assistant market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

