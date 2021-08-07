Heart rhythm devices Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Rise in the heart related diseases worldwide, rising geriatric population, growing rate of obesity, favorable reimbursement policies increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco are driving the demand of the market.

The global Heart rhythm devices Market is expected to reach USD 30.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Heart rhythm devices market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Heart rhythm devices report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

Discontinuation in follow up with physicians is one of the prominent market restraint, to remove the limitation market players are engaged in developing PoC or heart rhythm devices at homecare settings. For instance, in July 2020, AliveCor launched KardiaCare- a digital health subscription service that record ECG of the heart at home without need of any physicians

Heart rhythm devices that are to be implanted such as ILR, ICM and others work for certain time that might hinder market to avoid discontinuation players are engaged in developing optimum products. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope

With the rise in the prevalence of arrhythmias, end users like ambulatory centers are emerging owing to its accessibility thus leading players are engaged in collaborating with centers to offer desired products. For instance, in May 2020, Bardy Diagnostics has received CE mark certification for the 14-day version of the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM) patch, the p-wave centric ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and to detect arrhythmia. The company also is expected to bring remotely managed product to monitor patients in COVID-19 crisis with least exposure

Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.

The Heart rhythm devices market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Heart rhythm devices Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Heart rhythm devices Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices Product Resting ECG Devices Stress ECG Devices Holter Monitors Lead Single Lead ECG Wires ECG Lead Wires Others Pacemakers Implantable External



Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others

