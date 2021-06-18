Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising prevalence of unplanned pregnancy, technological advancement in the field of diagnosis, along with the changing lifestyles are driving the demand for the market.

The global homecare pregnancy test kits market is forecast to reach USD 1391.8 million in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global homecare pregnancy test kit market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing acceptance and inclination of the patients towards the newly invented advanced testing kits over the conventional ones. In order to substantialize the testing technique, every year, the research and development are carried out tremendously, and government bodies invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin during the forecast period.

The key factors responsible for driving the growth of the homecare pregnancy test kit market include the technological advancements in testing, a rise in the incidence of unplanned pregnancy globally, an increasing number of R&D, and improving effectiveness and clinical outcomes of the testing kits. Besides, the increase in healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for self-contained and quick test results coupled with the increasing age of women having first pregnancy are propelling the market growth. There is also the rapidly increasing disposable income in developing countries like India and China, which is coupled with the fact that the middle class in these regions is expanding on a large scale. Thus, the increasing investments the key market players for product development in the emerging market are expected to drive the growth of the overall market eventually. Furthermore, due to constant product innovation and enhanced accuracy, the adoption of an enhanced marketing strategy is driving the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories Boditech Med Inc. Cardinal Health Confirm Biosciences Germaine Laboratories Siemens Piramal Enterprises Danaher Corporation Procter & Gamble Co., and Quidel Corporation

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Type of test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urine Test for HCG

Home Blood Test Kits for HCG

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Digital Devices

Strips/Dip Sticks & Cards

Line Indicators

Cassette

Others

Application Outlook:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online

Supermarkets

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

