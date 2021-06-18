Honeycomb Core Materials Market Share, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 with Top Key Players: Hexcel Corporation, Honicel, Packaging Corporation of America, etc.

The global Honeycomb Core Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global honeycomb core materials market is anticipated to grow at an accelerated pace over the forecasted period owing to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials across various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and construction & building industry.

Rising product utilization in the production of honeycomb sandwich structured panels’ is further estimated to boost market growth in the next few years. Honeycomb core sandwich structured panels exhibit tremendous structural strength and compression and have emerged as an effective, lightweight alternative to wood panels, aluminum sheets, and plywood.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight cars are driving automotive manufacturers to switch to new materials with high strength, and lightweight properties. Honeycomb cores allow the manufacturers to decrease the weight of the vehicle without overlooking the strength. The product is being used to produce a variety of automotive parts, including interior floors, chassis components, spoilers, diffusers, and body panels.

The construction and building sector are generating a huge demand for honeycomb core materials. The product is finding increasing acceptance as a backing material to offer a stiff, stable structure metal, stone, flat, glass, and other such decorative surfaces. Moreover, the product is being used as a part of a variety of applications like ceilings, canopies, wall cladding, and other interiors materials to decrease the weight of the overall structure.

Key participants include Hexcel Corporation, Honicel, Packaging Corporation of America, Argosy International, Euro-Composites, Grigeo, Dufaylite Developments, Cartoflex, Corinth Group, and Axxion Group among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the honeycomb core materials market on the basis of type, application, end-users and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aluminum

Nomex

Thermoplastic

Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Composites

Non-Composites

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Honeycomb Core Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Honeycomb Core Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in Demand From Boeing and Airbus

4.2.2.2. Increase in Demand for Lightweight and Excellent Strength-To-Weight Ratio Vehicles

4.2.2.3. Increasing Use of Paper Honeycomb Core in Packaging Industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Absorbance of Water and Moisture By Open Cell Structures of Honeycomb.

4.2.3.2. High Cost of Nomex Honeycomb Core

4.2.3.3. Structural Limitations of Honeycomb Core Materials.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

