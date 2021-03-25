How will India be the world’s leading EV manufacturer?

The electric vehicles industry boom is in progress, and the evolution of traditional vehicles to electric vehicles is notable. The electrical vehicle sector is still at its nascent stage, and by 2025, there would be a notable development and adoption. This year, there are notable changes in the sector because many embrace the industry as never before, with exceptionally high demand from consumers.

India has taken a pragmatic approach towards the high demand for electric vehicles, meaning the manufacturing sector has to pull up its socks. India requires to have a more focused methodology towards R&D and localization to create room for sustainable growth of the industry. By 2025, India’s electrical market is likely to be Rs 50,000-core for great opportunities if it registers a 20 percent year-on-year increment on EV sales.

Currently, the Indian Electrical Vehicle manufacturing ecosystem largely relies on importing parts of electric vehicles. It is one of the vehicle consumption markets, and it encourages local electric car making because it aims at triggering the evolution of the world to a greener one. However, there is an inconsistency in EV prices and fewer charging points that deter the electric vehicle sector’s development.

On a large scale, the road to manufacturing electric vehicles must be based on the following factors; substituting what India imports, locally manufacturing its EVs, and practicing self-dependency in the next ten years or more. The growing urge to indigenize electric vehicle technology would significantly help India, as it would lower the cost of EV ownership and embrace EVs.

India’s electric vehicle and production sector calls for an objective and straight-focused approach to help fund research and set up centers for excellent EV production. The EV manufacturing industry should focus mainly on designing powerful vehicles and offer a new experience like a conventional ICE car. The industry should consider all factors that might affect the EV, like temperature and road conditions while making the vehicles. EVs have established their strength from start-ups because they play a vital role in the transition of electric vehicles in India.

The industry should steer its focus on the production of cells basing on local and indigenous battery technology. By doing so, the sector would be able to achieve a certain level of battery standardization. Car manufacturers have to be enlightened about the new approaches and battery technologies to promote long-term R&D across all EV technology aspects.