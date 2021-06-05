Human Centric Lighting Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The report titled ‘Global Human Centric Lighting Market Report Forecast to 2027’ offers a holistic overview of the Human Centric Lighting industry to present an accurate estimation of the growth in the coming years. The report is an all-inclusive document providing vital and beneficial information related to the market size and share of the global and regional scale. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth of the industry. The report also performs an exhaustive historical analysis and generates current market scenario to offer an accurate forecast for the upcoming years.

As per Accenture plc, companies need to move from a product-focused strategy towards a human-centric approach to build smart home solutions; this technique can also be applied for all other industries. Moreover, this approach can connect wirelessly and relay data and information, which can assist with incorporating IoT to minimize traffic congestions, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the commercial segment. Accelerated by the organizational infrastructure restructuring and the rapid implementation of employee-centered workplace circumstances.

Due to the rising rate of building refurbishment in European countries, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to a high level of focus on establishing secure and very well-lit building conditions.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Centric Lighting Market on the basis of type, installation, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Retrofit New

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Retail Healthcare Education Commercial



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Human Centric Lighting market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Human Centric Lighting industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing use of smart LED ligthning system for wireless connectivity

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of IoT enabled ligting solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Initial setup cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Human Centric Lighting Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

Chapter 6. Human Centric Lighting Market By Installation Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Installation Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Retrofit

6.1.2. New

