Human Liver Models Market Key Players, Share, Industry Trends, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities, Growth and Regional Forecast 2028

Rising need for early drug toxicity detection, increasing funding for research and initial capital investments to develop organoids, and rising prevalence of liver disorders are some key factors augmenting market growth

Market size: USD 2.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends: Increasing research on liver organoids

The global human liver models market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing emphasis on developing enhanced liver models as an alternative to animal testing models is boosting global human live models market revenue growth currently.

The liver plays a vital role in a variety of functions such as production of bile, blood clotting synthesis, and synthesis of glucose. Liver models are obtained from single fetal progenitor live cells. These models offer a virtual ecosystem that mimics molecular process, physiology, and anatomy of the liver. These liver models are known as organoids and are gaining increasing preference over animal testing models. High adoption of human liver models for novel drug screening, increasing investments in research and development activities by leading companies, and government initiatives to promote liver organoids are factors fueling market growth. Rising prevalence liver infections and utilization of liver models for developing various drugs and gene therapy is further augmenting growth of the global market.

Major market players are deploying various strategies such as entering into mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, and launching new product to sustain drive revenue growth and expand product portfolio and offerings.

However, some key factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period include lack of well-trained professionals to set up systems, run experiments, and provide data along with unavailability of 3D infrastructure and essential instruments and equipment.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4015

Some key findings from the report:

Among the type segments, the liver-on-a-chip segment is projected to account for significantly rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to capability of liver-on-a-chip to maintain metabolic activities that are almost alike in vitro environment. These liver chips are easy to use, affordable, and the best-suited alternative for animal models.

Among the application segments, the drug discovery segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share than other application segments owing to high investments in research and development of organoids and constantly growing need for novel drugs for rare liver diseases.

Among the end use segments, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for high revenue growth rate over the forecast period as many leading companies are focusing on developing more effective drugs to cater to rising prevalence of liver dysfunctions.

North America market is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period due to presence of well-established life science companies, growing public awareness about organoids, and high prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

The market in Europe is projected to account for substantial revenue growth attributable to factors such as high rate of liver disorders, highly developed healthcare and research centers, and rising investments in research for developing organoids.

Leading companies operating in the global human liver models market are Emulate Inc., Ascendance Bio, Organovo Holdings Inc., CN Bio Innovations, Cyfuse Biomedical, HìREL, InSphero, BioIVT, and Mimetas.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4015

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global human liver models market based on Type, Application, End Use, and Region:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Liver Organoids

Liver-on-a-chip

2D Models

Animals Models

3D Bioprinting

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Educational

Drug Discovery

Others

Based On End Use: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/human-liver-models-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Human Liver Models Market market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Human Liver Models Market industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4015

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: https://www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Growth Analysis

Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report

Protein Binding Assays Market Growth Factors

Influenza Diagnostics Market Competitive Analysis

Influenza Diagnostics Market Future Growth