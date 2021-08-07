Human Microbiome Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies.

Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn’s disease, and bowel disorder.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

Due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and the rapid adoption of new technology, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Drugs Foods Probiotics Medical Foods Prebiotics Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Microbiome Drugs Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Proteomics Genomics Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Diagnostics Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Inflammatory Diseases Infectious Diseases Cancer Metabolic Disorders Cardiovascular Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Neurological Disorders Hematological Disorders Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Human Microbiome market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Human Microbiome market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Human Microbiome market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-market

