Hybrid Composites Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2026

The Hybrid Composites Market is expected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Hybrid Composites Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the ability to balance cost and performance characteristics which tend to stimulate the market globally.

Hybrid composites are distinguished mainly from other fabrics based on specific technical functions that need particular performance characteristics such as high durability and stability and exceptional resistance to flames, heat, and chemical agents. The balance in cost and performance provided by the hybrid composites is a significant factor propelling this market.

The Key players in the Hybrid Composites Market include Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Exel Group World Wide, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, LLC, PlastiComp, Inc., Royal DSM N.V, General Electric

The durability of hybrid composites are dependent on the breakdown pressure of individual fibers. Most hybrid results are achieved when the fibers which are highly strain compatible. Hybrid composites provide more extensive opportunities to control material strength, stiffness, and cost. The growing demand for lightweight aircraft and vehicles across the globe due to stringent controls for environment protection by the European Chemicals Agency and the US Environmental Protection Agency is one of the fundamental factors supporting the growth of hybrid composites market.

APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand from wind energy, automotive & transportation end-use enterprises. The ever increasing focus towards large automotive manufacturing is a critical factor leading to the growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Resin Type, Fiber, End User, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Fiber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Carbon/Glass and Glass/Carbon

Aramid/Carbon

HMPP/Carbon

UHMWPE/Carbon

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

