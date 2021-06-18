Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Rising awareness towards rare diseases, Rising R&D leading to the introduction of new drugs, cost-efficient therapeutic approach, government initiatives for Immune thrombocytopenia field is driving the market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 2.18 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand for combination therapies, rising concern towards rare diseases, increased R&D investments are drivers leading to the growth of Immune thrombocytopenia Market.

The global Immune thrombocytopenia market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.68 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The global Immune thrombocytopenia market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing demand therapy for rare diseases such as immune thrombocytopenia, favorable government initiatives taken up by the authorities, availability of financial support for research and development. With the advent of technology, research has contributed significantly to the number of updates and development of treatment for the disorder. Researchers in emerging economies provide the untapped potential for the market to grow. Furthermore, it has highlighted the necessity of developing new therapies for this disorder; and is expected to have high demand in the near future. Market players, in collaboration with research centers, invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which would fuels up the market growth by a large margin. Previously, limited clinical and laboratory parameters were available to define and classify the disease. However, significant standardization has enabled the alignment of research studies and guidance in the management of patients suffering from disorders. For instance, In January 2020, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of TAVLESSE in Europe with its collaborative partner Grifols S.A. The product was launched in Germany and the United Kingdom. The European Commission in January 2020 approved it for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. A cost-effective therapeutic approach and strategies for drug development are being adopted by market players. Such advantages are expected to propel the market significantly during the forecast period. Clinical trials are now underway to learn new areas of therapeutics for the same that can improve patients’ outcomes. For instance, in August 2019, Chi-Med Initiated a Phase I Trial of HMPL-523 in patients with immune thrombocytopenia in China. Such an initiative is proving successful for many conditions. Moreover, Pharmaceutical companies, physicians, and the public anticipate the promise of significant advancements in the near future. In the coming future, combination therapy, hormone therapy are the goal to strive for. This trend is projected to continue over the forecast period as the proportion of adults who have a chronic condition is much higher, exceeding 50% in most series. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies and insufficient research funding may hamper the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3401

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Hoffman-L Roche, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai, Amgen, Grifols Biologicals Inc., Contract Pharmacal, Baxter, CSL Behring, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roxane, and others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) industry, the market is segmented into:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027) Corticosteroids Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Anti-D Immunoglobulin Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor Rho (D) immunoglobulin intravenous Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists (TPO-RA) Romiplostim Eltrombopag General immunosuppressants Cyclophosphamide Azathioprine Mycophenolate Antibiotics Hormone therapy Splenectomy Others Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027) Acute Chronic End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027) Hospitals and clinics Research Organisation Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3401

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-market

Benefits of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) industry

Analysis of the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3401

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Surgical Glue Market Analysis

Hernia Mesh Market Revenue