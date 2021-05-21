Impact of COVID-19 on North America A2P SMS Market Industry by 2028 Said by ANAM Technologies, CLX Communications AB., DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, Infobip Ltd., Syniverse Technologies, LLC and Tanla Solutions

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services.

The report also includes the profiles of A2P SMS market companies along with

ANAM Technologies

CLX Communications AB.

DIMOCO Messaging GmBH

Infobip Ltd.

Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage)

Syniverse Technologies, LLC

Tanla Solutions

Trillian Group Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

tyntec

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the North America North America A2P SMS Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections.

To investigate the sum and estimation of the North America North America A2P SMS Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans.

To investigate the North America North America A2P SMS Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area.

To analyze the North America North America A2P SMS market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

