Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is forecasted to be worth USD 25.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.

The lack of awareness of industrial control systems among several organizations and the complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, In order to enhance industrial control systems security to prevent cyber-attack, ABB Inc. had collaborated with IT firms like Microsoft, Check Point Software, Israel-SCADAfence, and Fortinet. With this collaboration, ABB Inc. will enhance the quality of its systems shortly.

Owing to significant benefits such as enhanced security controls, improved cybersecurity, vulnerability prevention, enhanced monitoring, quick and simple implementation, effective integration with networks, the endpoint security segment held the largest market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 in the industrial control systems security market.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market of industrial control systems over the forecast timeframe due to the growing adoption of new technologies, including IIoT, automation, and robotics in several industries.

Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Network Application Database Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incident Response Services Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services Consultation and Integration Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Identity & Access Management Distributed Denial of Service Solution Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Anti-Malware SCADA Encryption Virtualization Security Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection & Prevention Data Loss Prevention Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transportation Power & Energy Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Coverage of the Industrial Control Systems Security Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Industrial Control Systems Security market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Control Systems Security market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint

READ MORE…!

