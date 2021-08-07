Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

The rising incidence of infectious diseases and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized (POC) point-of-care testing is driving the market demand.

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread.

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The advancement in technology has also encouraged the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market growth. Investment in research and development has helped in the development of effective diagnostic testing kits, which have helped in the advancement in the market product. However, the lack of proper reimbursement rates may result in lower access for patients to testing, which hinders market growth.

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Real-Time PCR (q-PCR) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bacterial Infection CT/NG HAIs Tuberculosis Others Viral Infection Hepatitis Influenza Virus HPV HIV-AIDS Others Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics Hospital Diagnostic Center Others



The Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market.

