Influenza Vaccination Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects | Abbott (U.S.), AstraZeneca (Europe), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Influenza Vaccination Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Influenza Vaccination market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Influenza Vaccination market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Influenza Vaccination market.

The research report on the global Influenza Vaccination market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Influenza Vaccination market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Influenza Vaccination research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Influenza Vaccination market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Influenza Vaccination market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Influenza Vaccination market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Influenza Vaccination Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Influenza Vaccination market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Influenza Vaccination market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Influenza Vaccination Market Leading Players

Abbott (U.S.), AstraZeneca (Europe), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Novartis (Europe), DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific), GlaxoSmithKline (Europe), Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe), Sanofi (Europe)

Influenza Vaccination Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Influenza Vaccination market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Influenza Vaccination market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Influenza Vaccination Segmentation by Product

Egg Based, Cell Culture, Recombinant

Influenza Vaccination Segmentation by Application

Hospitals, Research Organizations

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Influenza Vaccination market?

How will the global Influenza Vaccination market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Influenza Vaccination market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Influenza Vaccination market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Influenza Vaccination market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Influenza Vaccination 1.1 Influenza Vaccination Market Overview

1.1.1 Influenza Vaccination Product Scope

1.1.2 Influenza Vaccination Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Influenza Vaccination Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccination Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Influenza Vaccination Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Influenza Vaccination Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Influenza Vaccination Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Egg Based 2.5 Cell Culture 2.6 Recombinant 3 Influenza Vaccination Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Influenza Vaccination Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Influenza Vaccination Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Hospitals 3.5 Research Organizations 4 Influenza Vaccination Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Influenza Vaccination as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Influenza Vaccination Market 4.4 Global Top Players Influenza Vaccination Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Influenza Vaccination Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Influenza Vaccination Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Abbott (U.S.)

5.1.1 Abbott (U.S.) Profile

5.1.2 Abbott (U.S.) Main Business

5.1.3 Abbott (U.S.) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Abbott (U.S.) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Abbott (U.S.) Recent Developments 5.2 AstraZeneca (Europe)

5.2.1 AstraZeneca (Europe) Profile

5.2.2 AstraZeneca (Europe) Main Business

5.2.3 AstraZeneca (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AstraZeneca (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AstraZeneca (Europe) Recent Developments 5.3 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

5.3.1 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Profile

5.3.2 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Main Business

5.3.3 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Novartis (Europe) Recent Developments 5.4 Novartis (Europe)

5.4.1 Novartis (Europe) Profile

5.4.2 Novartis (Europe) Main Business

5.4.3 Novartis (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Novartis (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Novartis (Europe) Recent Developments 5.5 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific)

5.5.1 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific) Profile

5.5.2 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific) Main Business

5.5.3 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY (Asia Pacific) Recent Developments 5.6 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe)

5.6.1 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe) Profile

5.6.2 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe) Main Business

5.6.3 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 GlaxoSmithKline (Europe) Recent Developments 5.7 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific)

5.7.1 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific) Profile

5.7.2 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific) Main Business

5.7.3 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Hualan Biological Engineering (Asia Pacific) Recent Developments 5.8 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific)

5.8.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific) Profile

5.8.2 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific) Main Business

5.8.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Asia Pacific) Recent Developments 5.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe)

5.9.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe) Profile

5.9.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe) Main Business

5.9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Europe) Recent Developments 5.10 Sanofi (Europe)

5.10.1 Sanofi (Europe) Profile

5.10.2 Sanofi (Europe) Main Business

5.10.3 Sanofi (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sanofi (Europe) Influenza Vaccination Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sanofi (Europe) Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccination Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Influenza Vaccination Market Dynamics 11.1 Influenza Vaccination Industry Trends 11.2 Influenza Vaccination Market Drivers 11.3 Influenza Vaccination Market Challenges 11.4 Influenza Vaccination Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

