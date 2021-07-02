Insect Protein Powders Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Insect Protein Powders Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38% and reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026. Insect Protein Powders is high-quality protein-rich product. In a contrast of beef and cricket, crickets contain about 69% protein, while beef is supposed to have only 29%. Crickets contain nine crucial amino acids, alongside with B12, iron, zinc, magnesium, sodium, potassium and calcium. Cricket flour comprises more calcium than milk and more iron than spinach. Over half of fish consumed around the world are farmed, and could make high fish diet because they are a natural food source for fish. They are also a natural food source for poultry, and the exoskeleton of insects comprises a substance known as chitin, which is a polysaccharide. Chitin naturally increases the immune system of poultry, thus eradicating the need for antibiotics, which escalates the food chain into humans.

By Insect type, Crickets, Black Soldier Flies, Mealworms, Ants, among others are considered in the study for industry. By application it is segmented into food and beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, & Cosmetics. By Form type, whole, powder, oil among others are also considered in the report.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Insect Protein Powders market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Agriprotein Holdings Ltd., Enviroflight LLC, Innovafeed, Ynsect, Hexafly, Protix, Jiminis’s, Entomo Farms, Aspire Food Group, Protifarm.

The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Insect Protein Powders market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.

Insect Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Whole Insect

Powder

Oil

Others

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Insect Protein Powders Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

