Insulation Materials Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Insulation Materials Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Insulation Materials Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Insulation Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Insulation Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings

4.2.2.2. High demand in industrial sector

4.2.2.3. A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region

4.2.2.4. Strict legislative regulations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating raw materials price

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Insulation Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Glass Wool

5.1.2. Mineral Wool

5.1.3. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

5.1.4. Aerogel

5.1.5. Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

5.1.6. CMS Fibers

5.1.7. Calcium Silicate

5.1.8. Polyurethane

5.1.9. Others

