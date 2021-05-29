Insulation Materials Market Size, Share, Segments, Trend, Statistics, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Insulation materials in automotive provide a robust heat loss barrier and maintain the optimal temperature to enhance engine performance and decrease carbon-dioxide emissions. The effective thermal insulation of automotive performs a crucial role in optimal thermal management, which is of immense significance in providing better battery backup and longer battery life. Further, it adds to the convenience of passengers.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

