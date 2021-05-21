Intelligent Logistics Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | FedEx, CEVA Logistics, Marken

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID19 Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Intelligent Logistics Market various segments and emerging territory.

Intelligent Logistics allow organizations to improve their inter-organizational co-ordination through collaborative planning. It is used to handle different logistics in a planned, managed, or controlled in a more intelligent way compared to conventional solutions. The Integration of Internet of Things (loT) and Big Data in Logistics is expected to boost the market size of global intelligent logistic market.

In June 2019, Deutsche Post DHL Group signed a partnership agreement with Alps Electric Europe, a manufacturer of electromechanical devices and Sigfox, the leading IoT service provider to optimize the individual processes within the supply chain of the German DHL parcel network. With this collaboration, in the next five years, around 250,000 of DHL roll containers will be equipped with intelligent trackers to provide precise information about their location and detect movement.

Latest released the research study on Global Intelligent Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intelligent Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intelligent Logistics. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), United Parcel Service (United States), D.B. GROUP Spa (Italy), FedEx Corporation (United States), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), World Courier Group, Inc. (United States), SF Merdd Co., Ltd. (China), Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark), Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong), C.H. Robinson (United States), VersaCold (Canada), Marken Llp (United States), Air Canada Cargo (Canada).



Market Trend

Emergence of IoT Connected Devices

Market Drivers

Increasing Technological Advancements and Demand For Advanced Services and System

Increasing Adoption of RFID Technology in Logistics

Opportunities

Greater Accuracy and Speed for Logistic Supply Chain

Increasing Innovation in Mobile Technologies

The Global Intelligent Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics), Application (Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Aviation and Marine, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others), Services (Inventory Management, Transportation System, Order Management), Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Big Data, Cloud Computing), Approaches (Autonomous Logistics, Product Intelligence, Physical Internet, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Cargo, Self-organizing Logistics)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



