ISRO creates radar for the planet’s first collaborative satellite mission with NASA to launch by 2023

Space study is an extensive industry where it is impossible to figure out everything. And this fact explains why space companies and agencies often partner to co-invent technologies giving many scientists a chance to input. The Indian Space Research Organization has recently completed an important task from their to-do list. They have come up with an S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar that the globe will use. It will be utilized in the planet’s first earth observation satellites utilizing two radars. This project collaborates between ISRO and NASA to take the world’s observation to a higher level.

Recently, the radar developed by ISRO was shipped to NASA headquarters for close inspection, testing and other requirements. This joint venture dates back to September 30th 2014, in Toronto, Canada. It is part of a deal signed by Charles Bolden, NASA administrator, and K Radhakrishnan, the then chairman of ISRO.

This radar is popularly known as the NISAR satellite. In the NASA headquarters, the development team will integrate the satellite with the L-band, similar to the currently being developed by the American Space giant. If the integration process run smoothly and things go according to plan, NASA will ship the radar back to the ISRO headquarters. The last phase is the launch process into space using the GSLV MK-II rocket.

In an interview with the Times of India, K.Sivan, ISRO’s chairman, spoke about the radar’s process before launching. Sivan said that the ship to NASA would help their development team to integrate the current ISRO S-band with their L-band radar and later send the new module to India. NASA is working on a timeline to ensure that the integration process is done by the first quarter of 2022. Sivan later stated that the development team targets having the complete version by the end of 2022.

Also, Sivan announced that the NISAR satellite is likely to go into the earth’s orbit in early 2023. NISAR satellite is a 2800 kg spacecraft that is the world’s most expensive craft to go into space. ISRO’s budget on the craft is 788 rupee crore, while NASA’s end investment runs up to $808 million total of 5000 rupees crore.

The satellite features an imaging swath greater than 240 km, which will come in handy for customers who want to track crop lands’ changes. This data will produce land data, allowing a better understanding of land surface changes, managing resources, and dealing with global change. This launch will be historical and a joint venture that many are looking forward to seeing the results.