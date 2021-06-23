Itaconic Acid Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2021–2026

The global itaconic market is forecast to reach USD 121.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Itaconic acid or methylidenesuccinic acid is an organic compound, which is soluble in water. This dicarboxylic acid is a white solid, and it is obtained by the distillation of citric acid. But currently, the fermentation process is more popular among the processes. This chemical has usage in SRB latex, synthetic latex, chillant dispersant agent, and superabsorbent polymers.

The market for Itaconic Acid is influenced by the rising demand for skincare products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by end-use industries, and increasing demand for bio-based unsaturated polyester resin.

The factors mentioned above collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as availability of low-cost substitutes in the market pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the Itaconic Acid market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of Itaconic acid.

The Itaconic acid market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a significant speed due to the increasing demand for itaconic acid from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, among others, for use in various applications. Moreover, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in multiple industries in these economies are also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific itaconic acid market.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Itaconix Corporation, Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd., Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd., and Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Itaconic Acid Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Itaconic Acid market on the basis of type, derivatives, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthesis

Fermentation

Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Styrene Butadiene

Methyl Methacrylate

Polyitaconic Acid

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

SBR Latex

Synthetic Latex

Chillant Dispersant Agent

Superabsorbent Polymer

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Itaconic Acid market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Itaconic Acid market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

