Light Weapons Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light weapons market on the basis of Type, end user, materials, technology and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Rifles & Machine Guns Manpads & Launchers Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles Light Anti-Tank Weapons Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Light Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Light Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on civilian applications

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Light Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Rifles & Machine Guns

5.1.2. Manpads & Launchers

5.1.3. Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

5.1.4. Grenades & Landmines

5.1.5. Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

5.1.6. Light Anti-Tank Weapons

5.1.7. Others

