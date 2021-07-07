Liquid Embolic Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

The paradigm shift from clipping to coiling and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries has augmented the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.47 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Growing brain aneurysms incidences.

The global Liquid Embolic market is forecast to reach USD 3.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embolization is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure that involves the selective occlusion of blood vessels, by purposely introducing emboli. The procedure is an alternative to open surgery and is performed by interventional neuroradiologists. Liquid embolic products are used for the embolization of both arterio-venous malformations (AVMs) and aneurysms.

Liquid embolic agents include ethylene vinyl alcohol and cyanoacrylate. These agents are used to prevent blood supply to aneurysm or tumor. It helps in suppressing the growth and any adverse effects suffered by aneurysms and tumors to vital organs. Liquid embolic agents have the advantage over the flexibility and expense, as well as the threat of vascular injury during navigation. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of liquid embolic agents due to the favorable clinical research results. The growing prevalence of arteriovenous malformation, growth in the incidence of tumors, and aneurysms factors are also driving the growth of the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Medtronic, Cyberonics, InoMed, Boston Scientific, Codman, and Shurtleff. RauMedic, St. Jude Medical, Stryker, Mizuho America, and Integra LifeSciences, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Liquid Embolic industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Isobutyl-2-Cyanoacrylate(IBCA)

Sodium Morrhuate

Ethanol

Bletilla Striata

Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Brain Arteriovenous Malformations

Tumor and Brain Cancer

Brain Aneurysm

Ischemic Stroke

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Liquid Embolic market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Liquid Embolic Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Liquid Embolic sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Liquid Embolic industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Liquid Embolic industry

Analysis of the Liquid Embolic market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

