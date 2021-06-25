Manual Resuscitators Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2026

Factors contributing to high CAGR are utilization of flow-inflating neonatal care and intensive care units. Moreover, technological progressions, product launches and partnerships have further fueled the market growth.

Market Size – USD 459.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR 4.2% of Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis the global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 459.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 640.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR 4.2% manual resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning. . It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used severally even after its purposed is served once. Utilization of flow-inflating manual resuscitators in neonatal care or in intensive care units has proved to drive the market for flow-inflating manual resuscitators. On the other hand, the market for self-inflating resuscitator is driven by its utilization in hospital set ups including neonates and pregnancy units.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Manual Resuscitators Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

Self-inflating manual resuscitator

Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)

Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Disposable manual resuscitator

Reusable manual resuscitator

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

Valve

Pop-off valve

PEEP valve

Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Intensive care units

Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Specialized diagnostic centers

Specialized clinics

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

