Medical Cannabis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The growing application of medical cannabis in pain management in seizures, cancer, and muscle spasm will drive the demand for the market.

The global Medical Cannabis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 47.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the demand for the market. Moreover, the legalization of the product in several countries will also propel the demand for market growth.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Medical Cannabis market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Medical Cannabis report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. signed an exclusive supply agreement with STADA to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. STADA wanted to be the go-to partner for generics, which is achieved by the partnership.

The oil product type is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.5% due to the high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. CBD oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and also relieves pain.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. This is expected to propel the demand for the market in the coming years.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

The Medical Cannabis market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.

Medical Cannabis Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Cannabis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of medical marijuana for treatment of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing legalization of medical marijuana in various countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lower market access of marijuana due to absence of legalization programs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Cannabis Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Oil

5.1.2. Buds

5.1.3. Tinctures



Chapter 6. Medical Cannabis Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Chronic Pain

6.1.2. Anorexia

6.1.3. Mental Disorders

6.1.4. Cancer

6.1.5. Muscle Spasm

6.1.6. Seizures

6.1.7. Others

Continue..!!

