Medical Devices Testing Services Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

The increasing demand for medical devices testing and the growing incidence of chronic diseases are driving the demand of the market.

The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers of medical devices are outsourcing the testing services to third-party entities to reduce the increasing product recalls, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical devices testing services market.

The global Medical Devices Testing Services market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The preclinical segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Increasing investments in the R&D of the preclinical testing of medical devices is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Microbiology & Sterility Testing are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. Rising investments by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on the testing services and increasing research are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The global Medical Devices Testing Services market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Preclinical (Medical Coatings and Antimicrobial Wound Dressings)

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chemistry Test Package Validation Microbiology & Sterility Testing (Pyrogen and Endotoxin Testing, Anti-microbial Activity Testing, Sterility Test and Validation and Bio-Burden Determination) Biocompatibility Tests



The Medical Devices Testing Services market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Medical Devices Testing Services Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Medical Devices Testing Services market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Medical Devices Testing Services industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Medical Devices Testing Services Market.

