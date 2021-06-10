Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2026

The global medical imaging market is expected to reach USD 37.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical imaging denotes processes and techniques used to produce images of various parts of the human body for the purpose of diagnostic and treatment.

Advancements in imaging technology is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging markets, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Carestream Health, among others.

Further the report segments the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical imaging market on the basis of technology, applications, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Mammography

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

