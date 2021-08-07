Medical Holographic Imaging Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations.

Zebra Imaging, a leading market player, is involved in creating ZScape, a table-top holographic display system, as a substitute to substitute to human body dissection in case of a dearth of cadavers. The systems aids in the exploration and examination of body parts, such as the cardiovascular or respiratory system.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

The holographic imaging aids in comprehending and cross-examine the heart’s 3D spatial anatomy and exploring and enhancing the device-tissue interaction throughout the procedure.

The market in Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies and a growing emphasis on new product development in the upcoming years.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Holographic Display Microscopes Software Print Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Research Medical Education Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Organizations & Institutes Hospitals & Clinics



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Medical Holographic Imaging market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Medical Holographic Imaging market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

