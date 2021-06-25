Methionine Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Methionine Market Report

The global methionine market is forecast to reach USD 5,940.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

A study has indicated the fact that the amino acid, when used as a supplement in rodents, provides protection from gamma-radiation-induced-global DNA hypomethylation and enhances methylation levels. Such positive results associated with the use of the acid as a supplement would, in turn, elevate its demand from the food and dietary supplement sector. In the human body, it is associated with minimizing risk of ovarian & rectal cancer among women and & proximal colon cancer in men. In the liver, amino acid is adenosylated and followed by which it is converted to s-adenosyl methionine (SAM). A diet that is deficient of the amino acid result in minimizing cellular adhesion and increased gene expression & apoptosis rate. Thus, it is due to the vital role it plays in human body and that results in its increased demand and associated market growth.

In regards to region, North America occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by North America is resultant of the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical sector, and continuous focus on cancer research, which is resulting in the increased demand for amino acids in this region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Methionine Market:

Novus International, Evonik, Adisseo, Sumitomo Chemicals, CJ Cheiljedang, Phibro, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Prinova Group LLC and Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical.

The Global Methionine Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Methionine market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Methionine Hydroxy Analogue (MHA)

DL-Methionine

L-Methionine

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal-based

Plant-based

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Methionine Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Methionine market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

