Microbiological Testing of Water Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical or chemical methods for detecting and identifying the microorganisms present in it. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing and incubation processes to give the final results. The processes also help in enumerating the number of contaminants in a given sample of water. These tests are mainly being used for the testing of drinking water and industrial water, and are being utilized the most by the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and food industry.

North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water and is expected to expand at a steady pace due to the stringent food norms and strict legislations for the industrial usage of water.

The rising health awareness and supportive efforts by the government for ensuring water safety both for consumption and industrial purposes has given a boost to the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing contamination of water on account of rising urban waste and climatic changes is a serious cause of concern which has increased the water testing requirements over the years.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2116

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Various market players are engaged in the launch of user friendly technology. For instance, Water-Glo from Promega Corporation can identify microbial presence in the water sample in couple of minutes.

By pathogen type, the number of tests for Salmonella dominated the microbiological testing of water market in the base year 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.9%. Rise in the several incidences of well and reservoir contaminations with the bacteria from infected humans and animals.

The food testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about food health is boosting market growth.

By water type, the industrial water segment dominated in the global microbiological testing of water market. This is because the scope of water usage is used in the industrial sector, with presence of proper legislation to support such testing.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising favorable government initiatives and growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, and developments in food industry are vital factors expected to drive the market growth tremendously.

By region, North America held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7%. Strong research facilities and presence of some major companies in the field is boosting the growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Microbiological Testing of Water Market on the basis of pathogen type, water type, type, industry, and region:

Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Legionella

Coliform

Salmonella

Vibrio

Clostridium

Others

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbiological-testing-of-water-market

Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drinking and Bottled Water

Industrial Water

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Test Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharma & Bio-Pharma

Clinical

Food

Energy

Chemical & Material

Environmental

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2116

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]