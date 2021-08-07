Microfluidics Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Microfluidics market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Microfluidics report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

The Microfluidics market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Microfluidics Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Microfluidics Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Medical Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicon Glass Polymer PDMS Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lab-on-a-chip Organs-on-chips Continuous flow microfluidics Optofluidics and Microfluidics Others



