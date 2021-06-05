Microgrid Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The report titled ‘Global Microgrid Market Forecast to 2027’ presents a comprehensive overview of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Microgrid market in the projected timeline. The research report provides crucial market insights relating to the market size and share of the global Microgrid industry and presents an industry-wide and economy-wide overview of the market. It presents an extensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, technological advancements, product developments, and other crucial features of the industry. The report performs a thorough historical analysis and draws accurate forecast estimation based on historical analysis.

The commercial and the industrial sector are increasingly adopting microgrid technology in order to reduce the emission levels and avail a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity in remote areas. The declining cost of renewable energy sources is also a contributing factor to the increasing demand of the microgrid facility. The microgrid is also used in the defense services and research labs to have a secure network from independent external power stations and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch the largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy storage Program in the world.

The education segment accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the government’s increased funding towards the enhancement of the education infrastructure in the developing economies.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.

Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Microgrid Market on the basis of Power, Product, Application, and region:

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Combined heat & power (CHP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Natural Gas Fuel Cell Diesel Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid-connected Hybrid Remote

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Defense Government Education Utility Others



The Global Microgrid Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Microgrid industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Microgrid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microgrid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising power demand in developing economies

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for reliable power supply

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Installation costs of the microgrid technology

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Microgrid Market By Power Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Power Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Combined heat & power (CHP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

5.1.3. Natural Gas

5.1.4. Fuel Cell

5.1.5. Diesel

5.1.6. Others

