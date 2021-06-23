Military Aerospace Coatings Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2026

The Military Aerospace Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Military Aerospace Coatings Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the increasing demand from user types, such as OEMs and MROs for various military aircraft, such as rotary-wing and fixed-wing, which tends to stimulate the market globally.

APAC is anticipated to witness the highest rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising investments by principal aerospace manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and increasing demand for these coatings from the industrial sector are other vital factors expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The market China is predicted to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the Asia Pacific, whereas the market in India is expected to record rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

These coating materials protects the surface from excessive ultraviolet (UV) contact at higher altitudes and decreases fluctuation of corrosion and temperature. This coating is used in several parts of aircrafts such as wing frame, fuselage frame, and tail frame.

The powder technology is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The European market accounted for the market share of 22.2% of the market in 2018 and is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, due to the presence of prominent automotive, and aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has taken important initiatives since the past few years, to investigate the boundaries of using UV-cure coatings for aerospace applications.

The Key players in the Military Aerospace Coatings Market include PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Hentzen Coatings, Inc, Creative Coatings Co., Inc., Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Humiseal, Argosy International Inc., BryCoat Inc., KGaA, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Aircraft Type, Resin, End User, Technology, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary wing Aircraft

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyurethane (PU)

Epoxy

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid-based Technology

Powder-based Technology

