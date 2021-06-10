Military Robots Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Military Robots Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Military Robots sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Military Robots industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

An increased defense budget is a significant factor in fueling the market growth. The overall military expenditure, in 2019, has risen to about USD 11.92 trillion, a change of 3.6% from 2018, and the highest annual spending increase since 2010. In the US, in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The US Department of Defense (DoDs) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the growing deployment of military robots owing to increasing advancement and deployment of technologies by the European nations comprising Germany, the UK, and France in the defense sector.

Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Wheeled Legged Tracked Wearable Airborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Naval Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Human-Controlled Autonomous Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mine Clearance Firefighting Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Military Robots market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Land

5.1.1.1. Wheeled

5.1.1.2. Legged

5.1.1.3. Tracked

5.1.1.4. Wearable

5.1.2. Airborne

5.1.2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

5.1.2.2. Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

5.1.3. Naval

5.1.3.1. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

5.1.3.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.1.3.3. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

