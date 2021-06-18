Military Robots Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Robots possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans.

The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Military Robots market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/223

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the growing deployment of military robots owing to increasing advancement and deployment of technologies by the European nations comprising Germany, the UK, and France in the defense sector.

Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Wheeled Legged Tracked Wearable Airborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Naval Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Human-Controlled Autonomous Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mine Clearance Firefighting Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/223

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Military Robots market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentationare depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Military Robots market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratioand raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Land

5.1.1.1. Wheeled

5.1.1.2. Legged

5.1.1.3. Tracked

5.1.1.4. Wearable

5.1.2. Airborne

5.1.2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

5.1.2.2. Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

5.1.3. Naval

5.1.3.1. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

5.1.3.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.1.3.3. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Read More…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Military Robots market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Revolver, Pistol, Shotgun, Rifles, Machine Gun), By Caliber (9 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Action (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Light Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs