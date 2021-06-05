Military Robots Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

The research report offers insightful data about both organic and inorganic approaches undertaken by the players in the global Military Robots market. The major companies are working towards fortifying their presence in the market through a series of strategic alliances, product innovations, product launches, and other fruitful business plans. The global Military Robots market report provides extensive coverage of the business deals, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and government deals. The prominent players of the global Military Robots market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Military Robots products in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Military robots deployed for transportation improve logistics efficiency and similarly aid movement of soldiers. Military robots assist soldiers in conveying battlefield materials alike assist in picking up causalities.

Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Wheeled Legged Tracked Wearable Airborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Naval Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Human-Controlled Autonomous Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mine Clearance Firefighting Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Military Robots Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Military Robots market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Military Robots market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Land

5.1.1.1. Wheeled

5.1.1.2. Legged

5.1.1.3. Tracked

5.1.1.4. Wearable

5.1.2. Airborne

5.1.2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

5.1.2.2. Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

5.1.3. Naval

5.1.3.1. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

5.1.3.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.1.3.3. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Read More…!

