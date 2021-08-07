Mobile C-Arms Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology.

Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

When it comes to the application areas, orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest market share because incorporation of mobile c-arms has reduced operational risks and increased efficiency. Moreover, usage of these devices has also increased affordability associated with radiography..

Key participants include Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Full-Size C-Arms Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Orthopedics and Trauma Neurology Cardiology Pain Management Gastroenterology Oncology



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Mobile C-Arms market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Mobile C-Arms market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Mobile C-Arms market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

