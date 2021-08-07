Mobile Medical Apps Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The rising penetration of smartphones and growing internet connectivity in developing countries is propelling the demand of the market.

The global Mobile Medical Apps market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for mobile medical apps is experiencing increased demand due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of smartphones and the infiltration of advanced technologies in the industry. Digital health has surfaced as a successful venture, and it attracts various industries and organizations from the healthcare sector.

The global Mobile Medical Apps market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment. The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost.

The global Mobile Medical Apps market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Critical Care Cardiology Internal Medicine Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Free Subscription Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iPhone iPad Blackberry Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residents Physician



The Mobile Medical Apps market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Mobile Medical Apps Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Mobile Medical Apps market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Mobile Medical Apps industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Mobile Medical Apps Market.

