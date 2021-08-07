Molecular Forensics Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth.

Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.

Key Highlights From The Report

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR (q-PCR) Digital PCR (d-PCR) Capillary Electrophoresis NGS SNP and STR Sequencing mtDNA Sequencing Mass Spectrometry MS Tandem MS MS-FTIR Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radioactive Toxicology Nucleic Acid Analysis Forensic Databasing Microbial Forensics Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Law Enforcement Disaster Management Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Other End Users



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Molecular Forensics market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Molecular Forensics market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Molecular Forensics market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Forensics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Forensics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the Incidences of Crime

4.2.2.2. Technological Advancements in Computational Biology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive Sequencing Procedures

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

CONTINUED…!

