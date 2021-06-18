Natural Surfactants Market Sales,Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027

Stringent government regulations for environmental concerns, the toxic nature of conventional surfactants, and boom in end-use industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 14.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.9 %, Market Trends– Increasing awareness regarding biodegradable alternatives and use of bio-based products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Natural Surfactants Market was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. They are mixed with oils, waters, and other liquids to lower the surface tension, a prerequisite for wetting, spreading, foaming, and emulsification. Through a chemical process known as adsorption, surfactants change the properties of a substance. The term adsorption means the gathering of gas or liquid in a condensed layer on the surface. This condensed layer creates a film which is why the surface tension is lowered. The chemical reaction which then occurs is the conversing of the liquid and the additional substance, which in turn lowers surface tension. Natural Surfactants are extracted from biomass such as cereals, vegetables, oilseeds, co-products, and waste. It can serve as excellent foaming agents and emulsifiers. Their performance under critical conditions and greater diversity endorse their use in various industries. While examining potential biomass sources, parameters like production process feasibility, scalability, cost, formulation, and impact on deforestation and global warming are considered essential. As consumers become more aware of the ingredients in the products they put on their skin and use in their homes, many have come to view surfactants as “bad” ingredients. In fact, there are numerous choices for natural surfactants in cosmetics, and they work to improve the integrity and performance of cosmetic formulations. Less toxicity and renewable nature of bio-based products along with environmental benefits like reduction of CO2 emission and reducing greenhouse effect are factors giving rise to increasing demand. Possibility of large-scale production is a crucial opportunity that can be utilized for further propulsion of the market.

The following are the key industry participants:

BASF (Germany),

The Dow Chemical Company (US),

Croda International (UK),

Huntsman Corporation (US),

Air Products and Chemicals (US),

and Clariant (Switzerland),

among a few others

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Anionic

Nonionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Market segmentation based on Application:

Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Natural Surfactants market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest:

New products like vanillin-nonionic surfactant, tannic acid–fatty acid nonionic surfactants, furan methane sulfonates, etc. being developed and used in the market pose greater opportunities in further R&D and thus augment the market growth

The anionic product segment is expected to reach USD 6.60 Billion by the year 2026

Cationic surfactants are the opposite of anionic surfactants. They have a positively charged water-loving head. This positive charge enables cationic material to deliver nourishing benefits to skin, hair, and body, but used alone, do not have high foaming capabilities. These are often used where foaming isn’t necessary, such as in hair conditioners.

Oilfield chemicals end-use is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period

Cleaning processes require direct application of surfactants or solvents, which most often generate further environmental problems due to the accumulation of these toxic substances. The majority of available materials are synthesized from petroleum derivatives. However, environmental laws have motivated the development of natural base materials as an alternative to existing products.

