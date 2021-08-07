Needle Coke Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The growing demand for steel and iron industry, especially from the Asia Pacific region, is driving the market growth.

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle.

The global Needle Coke market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

The global Needle Coke market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Needle Coke market and its key segment.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The Needle Coke market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Needle Coke Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Needle Coke market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Needle Coke industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Needle Coke Market.

