Nematicides Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021–2027

The global nematicides market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nematodes, a scientific term indicated for roundworms, comprises above 15,000 species. Most of the nematodes’ species which attack crops are generally microscopic. Nematodes attack the foliage, flowers, stem, and plants’ roots. They specifically attack roots, causing root knots, stunted root systems, and root lesions, resulting in declining of the plants or crops. Nematodes are immensely harmful for plants, as they attack plants to feed on them. Therefore, nematodes causing severe damage to many crops by eating the flowers, fruits, leading to decreased crop productivity. Nematicides are majorly used by farmers for killing as well as controlling nematodes.

Nematicides are intended to increase the efficiency of water use and nutrient uptake, resulting in minimized cost of irrigation and fertilizers, promoting the growth of the market. Additionally, growing adoption of integrated pest management globally, combined with rising awareness regarding the advantages of nematicides is boosting the industry’s growth.

Furthermore, growing practices on seed treatment is also providing ample opportunities for numerous stakeholders in this sector. However, human and environmental hazards due to the usage of chemical nematicides, development of transgenic plants and crops, and government regulations on pesticides are the factors posing challenges to the sector’s growth. Moreover, the synthetic nematicides’ negative impact on soil may obstruct the industry expansion.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Nematicides Market:

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Isagro Group (Italy).

The Global Nematicides Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bionematicides

Others (which include active ingredients, such as acetoprole, benclothiaz, DBCP, and chitosan)

Crop type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetables

Others (which include plantation, turf & grasses, and ornamental crops)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Granular

Liquid

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fumigation

Soil dressing

Drenching

Seed treatment

Nematode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Root-knot nematode

Cyst

Others (which include lesion nematodes, stubby root nematodes, and stem nematodes)

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

