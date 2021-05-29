Neurological Disorder Drugs Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co.

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Neurological Disorder Drugs market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market.

The research report on the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Neurological Disorder Drugs market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Neurological Disorder Drugs research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Neurological Disorder Drugs market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Leading Players

Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Bayer, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Neurological Disorder Drugs market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Segmentation by Product

Antipsychotic, Hypnotic & Sedative, Analgesics, Anticoagulants, Others

Neurological Disorder Drugs Segmentation by Application

Hospital, Clinic

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market?

How will the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Neurological Disorder Drugs market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Overview 1.1 Neurological Disorder Drugs Product Overview 1.2 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Antipsychotic

1.2.2 Hypnotic & Sedative

1.2.3 Analgesics

1.2.4 Anticoagulants

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Neurological Disorder Drugs Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Neurological Disorder Drugs Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neurological Disorder Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Neurological Disorder Drugs as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neurological Disorder Drugs Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Neurological Disorder Drugs Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Neurological Disorder Drugs Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs by Application 4.1 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic 4.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs by Country 5.1 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs by Country 6.1 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs by Country 8.1 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neurological Disorder Drugs Business 10.1 Novartis

10.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Novartis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Novartis Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Novartis Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.1.5 Novartis Recent Development 10.2 GlaxoSmithKline

10.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Novartis Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.2.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development 10.3 Merck & Co.

10.3.1 Merck & Co. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck & Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Merck & Co. Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Merck & Co. Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck & Co. Recent Development 10.4 Bayer

10.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bayer Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bayer Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Bayer Recent Development 10.5 AstraZeneca

10.5.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.5.2 AstraZeneca Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AstraZeneca Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AstraZeneca Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.5.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development 10.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development 10.7 Teva Pharmaceutical

10.7.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Neurological Disorder Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Neurological Disorder Drugs Products Offered

10.7.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Neurological Disorder Drugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Neurological Disorder Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Neurological Disorder Drugs Distributors 12.3 Neurological Disorder Drugs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

