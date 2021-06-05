Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Reconnaissance Cyber Security Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Modern Weapons Armored Fighting Vehicle Command and Control System Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Submarine Unmanned Marine Vehicle Ship Unmanned Marine Vehicle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Fighter Jet and Aircraft Satellite Space Launch Vehicle Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle Soldier Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Smart Clothing Smart Clothing Vision and Surveillance RFID Communication Devices Others Services Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Data Transfer Protocol Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Wearable Devices Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on battlefield technology upgrade

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact AnalysisRead More…!

