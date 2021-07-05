Nitrile Rubber Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global nitrile rubber market is expected to reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nitrile rubber finds application in the automotive industry and several other industrial purposes in producing components, including dashboards, kick panels, and brake pads, among others. It is considered as the workforce of rubber products in end-use sectors. It is extensively deployed owing to its better heat resistance, puncture resistance, fuel resistance, and chemical resistance in comparison to natural rubber. Amongst its varied properties, the ability to sustain various temperature levels makes it beneficial in the aerospace applications. Physical characteristics like hardness and stiffness of nitrile rubber make it a suitable material for application in the nuclear industry.

Rising demand for disposable gloves in medical, automotive finishing, chemical, and oil and gas industries has been a prime factor driving the market in recent years. Moreover, the deployment of nitrile gloves in the food processing industry is probable to complement growth in market demand. Growing awareness pertaining to employee wellbeing and safety, coupled with increasing concern related to skin diseases in the industrial sector, is anticipated to propel the market over the forecasted period. Technological advancement, backed by the availability of customized designs to meet the requirements of specific industries, is estimated to have a positive influence on market demand.

COVID-19 Impact

Recommendations by WHO for the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, in community and healthcare settings, along with cargo handling, may drive the market demand. Healthcare workers consider gloves on as an essential and first line of protection against contracting COVID-19 from patients, as well as these are vital for the protection of patients. Apart from this, the crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the industry with product demand experiencing shocks across end-markets with the disruption of supply chains.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2937

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Lanxess, Kumho Petrochemical, Sinopec, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis SPA, Zeon Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Sibur Holdings, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Nitrile Rubber Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nitrile rubber market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-rings

Rubber Compound

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Medical

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2937

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Nitrile Rubber market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Nitrile Rubber market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Nitrile Rubber Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-rubber-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Modular UPS Market Size

Fatty Alcohols Market Demand

Acetone Market Trends

Industrial Wax Market Analysis

Micro-Perforated Films Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Opportunities

Pipeline Transportation Market Share

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Overview

Modular UPS Market Size

Acetone Market Demand

Fatty Alcohols Market Trends

Ethyl Acetate Market Analysis

Isopropanol Market Growth