Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global non-metal 3D printing market is projected to be worth USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for non-metal 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The non-metal 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing non-metals such as plastics can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-metal 3D printing market on the basis of material type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Ceramic Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Powder Filament

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Healthcare Automotive Electronics Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Non-Metal 3D Printing market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Non-Metal 3D Printing market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Non-Metal 3D Printing market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

4.2.2.2. Favorable government support

4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of 3D printed products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

CONTINUED…!

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

