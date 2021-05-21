North America Contract Logistics Market Hit Stunning Double Digit to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2025 with Top Key Players: Deutsche Post AG,XPO Logistics Inc.,Kuehne + Nagel International AG,CEVA Logistics AG,DB Schenker

North America Contract Logistics Market Instantaneous growth of manufacturing industry and profits in handling seasonal variations of products is fueling the North America Contract Logistics market. Contract logistics firms have diversified resource network which helps core companies to expand quickly and efficiently in a cost-effective manner. Depending on the needs of core companies, outsourced logistics possess the capability to scale labor, space and transportation needs irrespective of the fluctuation in inventory. Outsourced logistics firms deliver adequate resources and flexibility in services even in case of seasonal inventory or new product release.

Top Leading Companies

Deutsche Post AG,XPO Logistics Inc.,Kuehne + Nagel International AG,CEVA Logistics AG,DB Schenker,Hitachi Transport System Ltd,Geodis,Neovia Logistics Services,UPS Supply Chain Solutions,Ryder System

Contract Logistics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 50,984.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 68,729.1 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 3.9% from the year 2018 to 2025.

NORTH AMERICA CONTRACT LOGISTICSMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

The key questions answered in this report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year

What are the Key Factors driving North America Contract Logistics Market

What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market

Who are the Key Vendors in North America Contract Logistics Market

What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares

What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model

Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding North America Contract Logistics Market

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Contract Logistics Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America Contract Logistics Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

