Nut Milk Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 48.46 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. The product are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, LI, phenylketonuria, radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Nut Milk has been a great alternatives, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.

Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, high calcium and multivitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D with riboflavin, calories, the Nut Milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.

Some of the players profiled in the report are:

Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers,

The Global Nut Milk Market is segmented as follows:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Hemp Milk

Cashew Milk

Hazelnut Milk

Soy Milk

Nut Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Point Summary of the Report:

The global Nut Milk Market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.

The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.

To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Nut Milk Market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Nut Milk Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Nut Milk Market

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nut Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the non-dairy or plant based cereal milks

4.2.2.2. Growing practice of vegan diet

4.2.2.3. Low cost availability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

